ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington, Idaho Congress members vote on party line on $2 trillion Build Back Better Act

Columbian
 6 days ago

Like nearly all Congressional delegations, members of Congress from Idaho and Washington voted Friday along party lines for a roughly $2 trillion bill that would make fundamental changes to numerous federal social and environmental programs. Democrats praised the proposal as a monumental shift to make real progress on climate...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbian

Washington, D.C., Roll Call Report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the week ending Nov. 24. There were no key votes in the Senate this week. NEW GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS: The House has passed the Build Back Better Act (H.R. 5376), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky. The bill’s wide-ranging provisions include funding for renewable energy and climate change-related programs, taxpayer funding of child care and community college, an expansion of Medicaid to include dental, vision, and hearing treatments, and a paid family and medical leave program. Yarmuth said it “makes historic investments over 10 years to overhaul and reimagine entire sectors of our economy and society so that everyone, not just those at the top, will benefit from a growing economy.” An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said it “bankrupts the economy; benefits the wealthy; and builds the Washington machine” by creating 150 federal government programs and increasing federal control over “every aspect of Americans’ lives.” The vote, on Nov. 19, was 220 yeas to 213 nays.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
State
Maine State
Local
Washington Government
Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOREIGN POLICY
Columbian

Washington senator emphasizes advocating for Indigenous rights

On Nov. 26, or Native American Heritage Day, Washington Sen. Patty Murray emphasized the importance of continuing to advocate for the state’s tribal communities past the commemorative holiday. The holiday follows a month-long recognition of Indigenous people to raise a general awareness of their culture and history, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Biden’s Social Spending Bill: A drama in 4 acts

Arthur Miller’s "The Crucible," Anton Chekhov’s "The Seagull" and George Bernard Shaw’s "Man and Superman" all have something in common with the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill:. They are all dramas in four acts. The first act for Democrats was a long one. It stretched back to September when...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Kim Schrier
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Derek Kilmer
wrfalp.com

House Passes ‘Build Back Better Act’

The House of Representatives has passed the Build Back Better Act. The Guardian reports in a 220 to 213 vote, the House voted mostly along partly lines for the legislation that has often been compared to as the New Deal. Congressman Tom Reed commented, “I have always been adamantly opposed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Lines#Democrats#Idaho Congress#Congressional#Republicans#Americans#Democratic#Senate#House
Colorado Newsline

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

3 female senators have Kyrsten Sinema's back: They say focus on what she wears to vote is "sexist."

Sinema called the focus on her fashion from some journalists "very inappropriate" in an interview with POLITICO this week. What happened: Three women senators — Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — called the focus by some in the media on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) clothing "sexist" in a letter to the editor of the New York Times.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mainepublic.org

Golden was the sole Democrat to vote against Build Back Better Act

Maine Congressman Jared Golden was the only Democrat in the U.S. House to vote against the roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better spending plan on Friday. Golden says there is a lot in the social spending bill that he enthusiastically supports, from free nationwide preschool to allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices. And he says he is open to changing his vote if the Senate sends back a modified bill, as expected.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
OCRegister

In the House and the Senate, Nancy Pelosi gets Democrats to play ball

WASHINGTON — On a Wednesday night in September, while President Joe Biden backslapped in the Republican dugout during the annual congressional baseball game, Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat nearby, sober-faced and wagging her finger while speaking into her cellphone, toiling to salvage her party’s top legislative priority as it teetered on the brink of collapse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thelivingstonpost.com

Slotkin votes for ‘transformational’ Build Back Better Act, says the legislation will ‘change millions of lives’

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, voted for the Build Back Better Act, the piece of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda often compared to the New Deal, which passed today in a 220-213 vote along party lines. This $1.75 trillion legislation passed on the heels of Biden’s $1.2 infrastructure bill, which he signed into law earlier this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy