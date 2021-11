The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 11 needing a win after dropping their last two games. Fortunately, they did just that, storming into Las Vegas and winning the game 32-13 against the Raiders, moving to 6-4 in the process. With the win, Zac Taylor has matched his win total from the past two seasons through just 11 weeks of the 2021 season.

