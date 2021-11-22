Funniest Tweets From The 'Power Book II: Ghost" Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 is here!

After months of speculation and suspense, we finally got the see the aftermath of Tariq’s decision to blam his professor Jabari Reynolds which sends the conflicted St. Patrick spiraling further from what he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family.

Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate.

Naturally, all of these options come with a steep price. So, it’s back to business with the Tejadas. But now with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s NBA prospects at all costs.

Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family.

In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca–a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one. Forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

With so many things in motion, we’re excited to see where the hit spin-off goes as Tariq continues to grow into Ghost’s shoes.

There’s also the introduction of Redman as ‘Theo Rollins’–the other brother of Davis MacLean (Clifford ‘Method Man’ Smith) who may complicate things even more.

“I just can’t give away too much of what’s going on,” said Smith about Redman’s role in an interview with Digital Spy. But Davis has to go through these, he has to compromise, in a sense, you know, to not just to make sure no one finds out what the bigger plan is, but to also assure his brother that he’s doing everything in his power to do right by him.”

What was your fave moment of the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the premiere on the flip.