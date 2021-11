FOXBORO, Mass — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had one of his finest days as a pro Sunday and the Cleveland Browns certainly noticed. When you a win an NFL game 45-7, clearly something is going right. The Patriots signal caller finished the day 19-of-23 passing with 198 passing yards and three touchdowns. Jones was efficient once again and now has finished six games with a completion percentage of 70% or better — just three off of the NFL rookie record of nine set by Dak Prescott in 2017.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO