ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

MOCN to host Children’s Holiday Store

WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UyA8_0d40S81P00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery will host Children’s Holiday Store from November 27 to December 19.

The event will be held at 1919 West Monroe Street (Fairhills Mall).

Officials said at the Holiday Store, children get to shop for their family members with a volunteer “elf” who helps keep the gifts a secret until the holiday.

Many gift options are ranging from $1 to $15.

Gifts can be shopped at the following dates and times:
– Thursdays & Fridays: 4-7p.m.
– Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m.

According to officials, special hours can be scheduled for groups. Please call (217) 525-6800 to schedule.

People who want to volunteer at this event can sign up online or call the nursery at (217) 525-6800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Day of Giving: Midnight Basketball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Giving back is nothing new during the holiday season, but this year, you have the chance to give back in a new way. Our annual “Day of Giving” has a special emphasis. We are highlighting our Victory Over Violence initiative by helping organizations that work to bring peace to Central Illinois. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Day of Giving: Supporting kids through “Shop with a Cop”

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Every holiday season, police officers around Central Illinois make a trip to the store and load up on Christmas toys. This year will be no exception for Rantoul Police. The department is gearing up to help more than 30 families during “Shop with a Cop.” “We will call the families, we […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Danville Toys for Tots announces final Christmas sign-up dates

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Toys for Tots has announced its final 2021 sign-up dates for families seeking to receive toys this Christmas. Tuesday, Nov. 304 to 7 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 3613 North Vermilion Street, Danville Wednesday, Dec. 15 to 7 p.m. at Georgetown Masonic Lodge, 113 West Street, Georgetown.  The Lodge is right across from the Georgetown Public Library.  Thursday, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Prairie Farm to host Winter Nights light displays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Farm officials are inviting people to come and enjoy Winter Nights this Friday at 5 p.m. Winter Nights are festive light displays at the farm. According to officials, this Friday is the opening night. Anyone who attends will have a chance to meet Santa, listen to carolers and enjoy some […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
WCIA

Organization seeks Christmas gift donations

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville Santa’s Anonymous is seeking donations from the public as the 45th consecutive year of the Westville Santa’s Anonymous is underway. Locations to drop off donations (all Westville):– WHS, WJHS, Giacoma– Westville American Legion– Subway– Dollar General– CVS– City Hall– Landmark– Robinson Chiropractic-City Hall Officials said they accept new or gently used toys, wrapping paper, tape and batteries. […]
WESTVILLE, IL
WCIA

Small businesses hope for a holiday boost

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Small businesses that endured coronavirus closures and survived long enough to re-open now face a worker shortage and the rising cost of goods. They need all the help they can get said Cinema Gallery owner Carolyn Baxley. “The pandemic has hit all of our small businesses really hard,” said Baxley. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Local business hosts Thanksgiving meal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign business was giving food to people who may need some extra help. Arrowhead Bowling Alley held a Thanksgiving meal for people who came in to bowl yesterday. They had everything from turkey to pumpkin pie. Co-owner David Bolt said they just wanted to provide a place for people to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Holiday lights to shine at Prairie Farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Park District is opening Prairie Farm’s walking paths to holiday lights revelers starting Friday. The farm will host Winter Nights every Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. Between 5 and 9 p.m. each night, people can walk through the farm and enjoy festive light displays celebrating […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mocn#Children S Holiday Store#The Holiday Store#Thursdays Fridays#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

SMTD lighted bus is back this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) is bringing back its popular lighted bus for this year’s Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) Holiday Walks. Officials said the lighted bus is newly-named as “Holly.” “SMTD always likes to bring out the lighted bus,” said SMTD’s Managing Director Steve Schoeffel. “The community has always liked […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Young Lives Friendsgiving

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Becoming a teen mom can be a frightening experience and sometimes even a lonely one. But Young Life of Champaign County has a ministry committed to providing them support and comfort. The ministry, Young Lives, wanted to demonstrate how appreciated teen moms are in our communities. So they held a Friendsgiving […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City organizes Christmas Card lane to welcome holiday season

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members can now enjoy some great artwork while cruising Downtown Decatur. They can even vote for their favorite artwork! Decatur Area Arts Council is hosting a community art project for the holiday season, which is an outdoor art exhibit and competition comprised of very large Christmas cards created by local […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

City hosts Holiday Lights competition

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting its eighth annual Holiday Lights & Festive Sights competition for the 2021 holiday season. People can decorate their residence or business to help spread holiday cheer and win some money! Officials said the competition will feature four categories. These are: (1) […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Dining out on Thanksgiving? Here are places that you can go

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Want to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal but without the hassle of spending hours in the kitchen? Several local restaurants will be open on Thursday to welcome customers. Denny’s702 W. Town Center Blvd., Champaign Open 24 hours Bob Evans1813 N. Neil St.,Champaign8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. OneT’s Cornerpocket123 S. Mattis Ave., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Carle to offer COVID testing on Thanksgiving

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Carle will offer COVID-19 testing on Thanksgiving Day at three locations throughout Central Illinois. Testing sites will be open at the following locations at the listed hours: Carle Champaign on Mattis Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carle Danville on Fairchild Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carle Richland […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mattoon school raises money for cancer research

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A school in Mattoon is donating money to help one of its own. Every year, Williams Elementary has a day of “Thanks and Giving.” This year, they say they’re donating to Sarah Bush Lincoln’s cancer research center. They picked that organization because Todd Morton – one of their supervisors – has […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

State Fair passes going on sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The countdown to the 2022 Illinois State Fair is underway with fair officials announcing the start of the fair’s traditional holiday promotional campaign. Mega and Jumbo passes go on sale Dec. 1 during the fair’s Holiday Special. Mega passes give holders unlimited rides in the Midway and Adventure Village and will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

HSHS St. John’s Hospital updates visitors guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – HSHS St. John’s Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will enact new guidelines for hospital visitors starting Wednesday. Patients at the hospital may be visited by up to two people, with varying guidelines depending on the age of the patient and where the patient is being treated: Emergency Department Adult patient: […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy