ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-22

By WREG Staff
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJ9x4_0d40RyMN00

View Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Moondance Grill – 83
1730 S Germantown Road, Suite 117 Germantown, TN 38138
Observations include: shelf stock records missing for 90 days, several items in the salad bar were in the “danger zone.”

Vehicle used in Young Dolph shooting possibly connected to Covington double shooting

KOHESIAN – 82
1730 S Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138
Observations include: date missing on prepared food, ice machine needs cleaning, current permit not posted or most recent inspection not posted.

100s :

Electric Tiger, tattoo parlor
748 N White station Memphis, TN 38122

Hampton Inn- Food Service
1680 S Germantown Pkwy, Germantown, TN 38138

La Fogata Restaurant (Bar)
3705 Malco Way, Memphis, TN 38115

Christian Brothers High School
5900 Walnut Grove Memphis, TN 38120

Lucy Elementary School
6269 Amherst Millington, TN 38053

Garibaldi’s Taqueria
5967 Knight Arnold Memphis, TN 38115

Popcorn Vault
2219 S. Germantown Road Suite #1 Germantown, TN 38138

Supreme Court rejects Mississippi’s claim to Memphis water

Crosswind Elementary School
831 W. Shelton RD Collierville, TN 38017

Collierville Middle School
580 Quinn RD Collierville, TN 38017

Tae Tae’s
243 W. Brooks Road Memphis, TN 38109

Starbucks
6019 Walnut Grove Memphis, TN 38120

Take Two Nutrition
6732 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

More top stories from WREG.com Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

One injured in Cherokee shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was injured in a shooting in the Cherokee neighborhood Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting at Pinecrest Drive and Joanne Street at just before 4 p.m. Police say a man went to the hospital in critical condition. According to police, another man was detained on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphians concerned about crime during the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime at Christmastime is a major concern for many Memphians, and how to stay safe is on the forefront of a lot of people’s minds. WREG’s Jerrita Patterson spoke with a security expert, who said now, more than ever, we must remain on high alert. She spoke with Bennie Cobb, a former […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a shooting in South Memphis. Police said the shooting happened at 800 E.H. Crump. Two male victims were shot and both were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police have person of interest in Oak Court shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released photos of a woman they said is a person of interest in the Oak Court Mall shooting that claimed the life of Jayson Hill on November 20. According to Memphis Police, Hill was shot in the south parking lot and transported to Regional One hospital. Hill did not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Shelby County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
State
Mississippi State
City
Collierville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Shelby County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WREG

One critical after Foxhall Drive shooting

MEMPIHS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to shooting off the 4000 block of Foxhall Drive where a man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said the suspect was driving a red pickup truck, and this is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, you are urged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Vehicle on fire causes backup on I40 near Sycamore

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is moving at a slow pace after a vehicle fire on Interstate 40 near Sycamore View. Crews are responding to the scene now and details are still emerging. The location can be found here on TDOT Smartway. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after shooting in Glenview

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a shooting in Glenview. Police said the incident took place at 1924 South Parkway East. A male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Shelby County Restaurant#Kohesian#Electric Tiger#N White#La Fogata Restaurant#38138 Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Holiday shopping safety tips from MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – As we move into the holiday shopping season, people across the Mid-south hit the roads to cash in on some Black Friday deals. Even though the stores may not be as packed as other Black Fridays, you can still expect to see quite a few people out this weekend. So, Memphis police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot in Southwest Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Families gathering for Thanksgiving were thrown into a panic Thursday when gunfire rang out in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood. Police said a man was shot around 10:30 am near Deerskin and Buffalo Road. A witness said the shooter jumped out of a red car, then hid behind a wall before getting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD identifies man killed at Frayser gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a man who was shot and killed at a gas station in Frayser. Police say 21-year-old Derrion Childs was shot and killed at a Valero gas station on North Watkins Road near Delano Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Memphis Police say two other people were also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

One hurt after shooting at hotel in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police were on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a shooting at a hotel in Parkway Village. Police say they responded to the shooting at the Express Inn on 2700 Perkins after 4 p.m. A male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police later said Wednesday evening that the investigation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after pedestrian killed in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is facing charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed in East Memphis Friday morning. Officers responded to the scene at Mt. Moriah Road and Willow Road just before 1 a.m. Friday. Police say the victim was trying to cross the street but did not walk in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for suspect in Grahamwood homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Grahamwood. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, August 15, in the Macon Crossing Apartments on Homer Street. Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy