Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-22

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



Lowest Scores:

Moondance Grill – 83

1730 S Germantown Road, Suite 117 Germantown, TN 38138

Observations include: shelf stock records missing for 90 days, several items in the salad bar were in the “danger zone.”

KOHESIAN – 82

1730 S Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138

Observations include: date missing on prepared food, ice machine needs cleaning, current permit not posted or most recent inspection not posted.

100s :



Electric Tiger, tattoo parlor

748 N White station Memphis, TN 38122



Hampton Inn- Food Service

1680 S Germantown Pkwy, Germantown, TN 38138



La Fogata Restaurant (Bar)

3705 Malco Way, Memphis, TN 38115



Christian Brothers High School

5900 Walnut Grove Memphis, TN 38120



Lucy Elementary School

6269 Amherst Millington, TN 38053



Garibaldi’s Taqueria

5967 Knight Arnold Memphis, TN 38115



Popcorn Vault

2219 S. Germantown Road Suite #1 Germantown, TN 38138

Crosswind Elementary School

831 W. Shelton RD Collierville, TN 38017



Collierville Middle School

580 Quinn RD Collierville, TN 38017



Tae Tae’s

243 W. Brooks Road Memphis, TN 38109

Starbucks

6019 Walnut Grove Memphis, TN 38120



Take Two Nutrition

6732 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

