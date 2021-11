If you have a child or have children in your family, it’s only natural to want to share things you love with them. This includes books, even books to read for them as babies. Just think about all of the books you buy before the baby is even earth-side — sure, you may have bought the “classic” books that seem to be in every other nursery, but you’ve probably also bought some books about things you like, or stories that you love or that have special meaning to you. There are board books about almost anything now, which makes it easy to share your interests with your child, even at the earliest stages.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO