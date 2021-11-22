ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘Good things happen to good people’: Unaware Hurricane Ida destroyed their basement, stranger gives 4 teens PlayStation4, dozens of games

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
 6 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Westerleigh mom of seven, Carolyn DiBono, is amazed by the incredible generosity of a total stranger and the joy it has brought to her four sons. And she is on a mission to find her and thank her. “My four sons were doing Christmas lights...

