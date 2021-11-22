ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Crews rescue cat from Sidney house fire

By Sarah Bean
 6 days ago

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire in Sidney on Sunday afternoon, November 21.

According to a release by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to a fire on Armstrong Ave at 3:23 pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews saw a single-family home showing heavy smoke. The occupants were not home at the time, the release said.

According to the release, the fire began in a laundry room on the lower level of the home before spreading to the adjacent bathroom.

No one was injured in the incident. Firefighters rescued one cat, however, a second cat died in the home.

The release said damage is estimated at $30,000 to the contents and $75,000 to the property itself.

This fire is still under investigation by the Disney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

