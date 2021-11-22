A-Rod, Ortiz debut on 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot loaded with polarizing stars

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot was officially released on Monday morning and there are a few interesting and polarizing new names on the ballot.

Former Yankees, Rangers and Mariners star Alex Rodriguez debuts in his first year of eligibility as there ought to be tons of debate over whether or not he should be voted into the Hall of Fame.

A-Rod is arguably one of the greatest offensive hitters of all time, but his career his clouded with multiple instances of performance-enhancing drug use — one of which he admitted to and another that landed him a full season suspension, the lengthiest in MLB history related to PEDs.

Another slightly controversial, although much less than Rodriguez, star making his debut on the ballot is former Red Sox and Twins slugger David Ortiz, whose name was leaked as a player who tested positive in the anonymous 2003 PED testing.

Ortiz is one of the most clutch players of all time, leading the Red Sox to three World Series titles, including the 2013 World Series MVP.

In addition to Rodriguez and Ortiz, other first timers include Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Jimmy Rollins and Mark Teixeira.

First-year candidates must receive at least 5% of the vote to remain on the ballot.

Here is a look at the full ballot:

Among those in their final years include more players plagued by performance-enhancing drug issues, including Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

Bonds received 61.8% of the vote while Clemens got 61.6%, both well below the 75% minimum needed to reach the Hall, making it very unlikely that the greatest hitter and one of the greatest pitchers of their generation will both miss out on the Hall of Fame.

Curt Schilling is also on the ballot for the final time, although the issues surrounding his candidacy mostly involve his character off the field, which has delved into right-wing extremism and offensive social media posts.

Listen to sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest MLB team gear

Despite those issues, Schilling still received 71.1% of the vote last year, falling just 16 votes shy of the 75%. Schilling requested he be removed from the ballot and wish his candidacy be decided by the Veteran’s Committee comprised of Hall of Famers down the road, rather than the writers right now.

The Hall of Fame denied Schilling’s request.

Sammy Sosa and Manny Ramirez, two more players clouded by PED use, are also on the ballot, making it one of the more controversial ballots in recent memory. It is also Sosa’s last year of eligibility.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram