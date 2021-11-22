ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories

By Associated Press
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 6 days ago
LONDON — The organizers of the Brit Awards announced Monday they are scrapping separate male and female artist categories in a shakeup designed to make the music prizes more inclusive. Next year’s awards will feature trophies...

Shropshire Star

Brits’ decision to scrap gendered categories raises concerns – Culture Secretary

Male and female prizes will be replaced by gender-neutral gongs. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has described as “sad” the Brit Awards’ decision to scrap male and female categories at the ceremony next year. She raised concerns that the move, which will instead see gender-neutral gongs featured, could lead to women...
SOCIETY
wincountry.com

BRIT Awards to introduce gender-neutral categories at 2022 show

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s pop music honours, the BRITs, will get rid of its female and male categories from next year, introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, organisers said on Monday. Performers will now be in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Why the Brit Awards ditching gender categories makes perfect sense

It’s made headlines, but the news that the 2022 Brit Awards will ditch gendered categories is hardly a surprise. Rumours of a shakeup at the UK music ceremony have been around for the past year. They most recently flared up after Sam Smith – who identifies as non-binary – was excluded from the gendered categories in March. The move feels inevitable. So too does the backlash. But this decision is the correct, logical one for an awards show seeking to avoid the impending irrelevance staring it – and others like it – right in the face.So, as of 2022’s event,...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

BRIT Awards 2022: Genderless categories, four new genre awards and new host Mo Gilligan announced for next year's ceremony

It's been announced that next year's BRIT Awards will scrap gendered categories, as well as welcoming first-time host Mo Gilligan. Previously, awards in the ceremony had split male and female artists, but this will be done away with for 2022. Now, a single Artist of the Year award will replace the British Male and British Female awards.
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Mo Gilligan
NME

Brian May criticises BRIT Awards’ “frightening” choice to scrap gendered awards

Queen‘s Brian May has criticised the BRIT Awards‘ decision to scrap their traditional gendered system for awards categories, calling it emblematic of a “frightening” trend. This week, the BRITs announced details of their 2022 ceremony, including the news that Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year awards...
MUSIC
