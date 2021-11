In his first year eligible, David Ortiz highlights the list of nine former Red Sox players who are eligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. Ortiz, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Manny Ramirez, Jonathan Papelbon, Carl Crawford, Jake Peavy, AJ Pierzynski and Billy Wagner make up nearly one third of the 30 former players up for induction. The Baseball Writers Association of American will vote by the end of the year; results are due to be announced on Jan. 25.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO