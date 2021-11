PhotoPass is such a great value and a great souvenir! My husband and I were able to take so many photo passes during our trip it easily paid for itself. We especially loved our pictures from Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. Try to do pictures during the day and again at night. Magic Kingdom had the longest lines for a lot of the photos (not surprising) but there are so many spots throughout the park and on rides it's a mistake not to have it.

