Elliott updates status of Ngata, Williams for South Carolina game

During his media availability Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on the injury statuses of junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata and sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams.

Elliott said the Tigers are hopeful both players will be available to play in Saturday’s game at South Carolina, but they will know more after Monday’s practice and later in the week.

“We’re hopeful, but we won’t know until we get out here today and see what the trainers say,” Elliott said. “So, we’re hopeful for him, hopeful for E.J. But then again, we won’t know probably until later this week.”

Williams’ absence against Wake Forest last week was the latest hit to a receiving corps that’s been decimated by injuries this season. Swinney said Williams injured his leg during practice last week and had a hard time explaining the specific nature of the injury after Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Ngata injured his foot in the second half of Clemson’s win at Louisville on Nov. 6. He’s watched the Tigers’ last two games from the sideline with a boot on his left foot. Swinney said then that the South Carolina game was looking like the best-case scenario for him to return.

Ngata is the team’s second-leading receiver with 23 catches for 438 yards. His 19 yards per reception is tops on the team.

Williams has recorded nine receptions for 66 yards this season.

