ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

RSHS Invested Student of the Month: Tommy Faigl

By lindsay yerkovich
sweetwaternow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy is an amazing kid who’s love of sports...

www.sweetwaternow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Daily News

Stew-Stras names October students of month

Lance Lankow, the son of Jon and Shari Lankow of Stewardson, was named the October High School Student of the Month. He is a senior. His teachers nominated him because of his attitude, hard work ethic and drive to help better his school community. This year he is participating in Scholastic Bowl, Pep Club, History Club, WYSE Club, Business Club, FBLA (Vice President), Tech Club, Drama Club, Baseball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Leader), LEO Club (Co-Vice President) and National Honor Society. He has also helped organize a community blood drive and educate others about the importance of giving blood.
STEWARDSON, IL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Windsor students of the month announced

WINDSOR — Windsor Junior and High School is pleased to announce its October Students of the Month, Leah Kasey and Chase Bennett. Leah is the daughter of Blake and Amy Kasey. She is involved in Spanish Club, class vice president, softball, basketball, volleyball and track. In her spare time she plays softball for Charleston Chill and enjoys hanging out with her friends.
WINDSOR, IL
Austin Daily Herald

Pacelli HS student named Kiwanis Student of the Month

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Javier Rodriquez Cifuentes, a senior at Pacelli High School, as their Student of the Month. “I’ve taken post-secondary classes through Riverland Community College as well as participated in the R-STEP (Riverland Science Technology Engineering Prep) program,” Javier said of his education. “I also participated in the CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program. It was a fantastic experience that educated me on the process of running a business. After graduating from the program, I was selected to be a board member. I have a particular interest in Language Arts and have had the opportunity to take advanced courses at Pacelli prior to attending PSEO at Riverland. “
AUSTIN, MN
Wilson County News

Floresville High School November students of the month

Floresville High School November students of the month Brandon Cortez and Calysta “Caly” Rethaber.Calysta “Caly” Rethaber and Brandon Cortez have been named Floresville High School’s November students on the month. Caly is the 18-year-old daughter of Sarah and James Rethaber. She is in the Top 10 of her class, with...
FLORESVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rshs
921news.com

Adrian Optimist October Student of the Month

The Adrian Optimist Club is pleased to honor Students of the Month from the Miami, Ballard, and Adrian schools. Criteria for this honor center on outstanding academic and civic achievement and school spirit. Staff at each of the schools make the selection, and their decision is based on expansion of these criteria. Selection is based on the criteria, but a student stepping up to a particular task will come to play in it. Each student is honored with a certificate of recognition from the Adrian Optimist Club and $20.00 in Adrian Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Bucks”
EDUCATION
Norwalk Reflector

Belden named Elks Student of the Month

NORWALK — St. Paul High School Senior Meghan Belden has been named the Elks October Student of the Month. Commended National Merit Scholar (12) National Honor Society (11 & 12) ACE Award (9, 10 & 11) Leadership By Example Award (11) Kiwanis Student of the Month (12) Cross-Country: Captain (11...
NORWALK, OH
outlooknewspapers.com

LCHS 7/8 Highlights Students of the Month

First published in the Nov. 11 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Each month La Cañada High School 7/8 students are chosen to be honored as students of the month. These are students that go above and beyond teacher expectations. They stand out for their willingness to be engaged and reach out to other students. Students were given pizza and treats as part of their reward.
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CA
newsitem.com

School news: Shamokin Area names Students of the Month

Twelfth grade student Dallas Scicchitano and eighth grade student Carly Seedor have been selected as Student of the Month for October at Shamokin Area Middle-High School. Scicchitano is the son of Derek and Nicole Scicchitano. He is a distinguished honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society. Dallas is an Eagle Scout and participates in soccer, track and field, Scouts, the environmental club and science club. His hobbies include playing video games, hunting, fishing, and hiking outdoors.
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Indiana Gazette

STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Felicity Rocco

The Apollo Area Lions Club is proud to announce Felicity Rocco as a student of the month for November 2021. Felicity is the daughter of Fel and Misty Rocco of Apollo. She is a sports photographer and editor of the yearbook and newspaper. She is also a member of S.A.D.D. Club, a student council officer and a library student helper.
APOLLO, PA
Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg Lions Student of the Month

Hope Sanders was honored as the November Gettysburg Lions Club Student of the Month as the nominee of the Gettysburg Area High School Agriculture Department. She is the daughter of Karen and Thomas Sanders. Sanders is active in school activities including Rachel’s Challenge and the Battlefield Chapter of FFA, for...
GETTYSBURG, PA
yourgv.com

Cluster Springs Elementary October students of the month

Cluster Springs Elementary honors students of the month for October with a special gift from Domino’s Pizza including ECSE/pre-K, Nelsy Amaya, Caleb Kittrell, Lexie Liles, Olivia Milstead and Oliver Nelson; kindergarten, Kimberly Brizendine, Gabriel DeLeon and Aubrey Talley; first grade, Ava Knutti, Kadin Lewis, Jo’Zell Russell, Alyssa Smith and Justice Whittington; second grade, Madeline Davis, Cathy Campbell, Willow Gatlin, Emma Honeycutt and Savannah Knutti; third grade, Emma Compton, Scarlett Hartsock, Clare Hudson, and Maleik Scoggins; fourth grade, Trenton Crouch, Laylo Ridgeway and Miranda Smith; and fifth grade, Madison Carrington, Landon McLaughlin and Abigayle Taylor. Not Pictured is Caliph Logan.
CLUSTER SPRINGS, VA
theportlandsun.com

Congrats North Sumner Students of the Month

The faculty and staff of North Sumner would like to congratulate the following students on being chosen October Students of the Month from their classrooms: back row (l-r): Bryson Meyer, Jamie Torrance, Hazelle Dover, Brody Coley. Middle row (l-r): Liam Keen, Thornton, Krulik, Wyatt Faulk, Madelyn Coleman. Front row (l-r): Landon Pickett, Emma Delcid. Not pictured — Jaxon Dinkens and Wyatt Decker. SUBMITTED.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
richlandsource.com

Lucas, Crestview pupils are October Students of the Month at Pioneer

SHELBY -- A long list of student achievements topped Tuesday night's Pioneer Career and Technology Center board meeting. Board member Mary Jean Theaker announced Andrew Smollen (Lucas) and Quinn Louk (Crestview) were selected October Students of the Month. Andrew is enrolled in the Home Remodeling program at Pioneer and is...
MANSFIELD, OH
sweetwaternow.com

Wolves All-State and All-Conference Honors Announced

GREEN RIVER — All-State and All-Conference football honors have been announced for the 2021 season. The Green River Wolves had one All-State and two All-Conference selections this season. Below are the All-State and All-Conference selections for the Wolves. Congratulations!. Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Huron Daily Tribune

HATC names Klemmer as November student of the month

The Huron Area Technical Center recently announced the Student of the Month recipient for November 2021. Students are selected based on a variety of criteria including: achievement in career technical education, outstanding attendance, enrollment status, CTE related extracurricular activities, on-the-job-training placements, work experience, and future CTE Program related education and/or employment plans.
BAD AXE, MI
bridgton.com

Lions Clubs’ Student of the Month, Allison Baker

Allison Baker of Bridgton has been selected as the area Lions Clubs’ “Student of the Month” for November. Each month, area Lions Clubs recognize a Lake Region High School senior who has excelled academically. The recipient is honored at a Lions’ dinner meeting and is presented a monetary award. Name:...
BRIDGTON, ME
theportlandbeacon.com

Laynie Meredith Named October Student-Athlete of the Month

Laynie Meredith, a sophomore on the St. Patrick School cross country team has been selected as the Portland Beacon and J-Dubb’s Signature Subs Student-Athlete of the month for October 2021. In his nomination of Meredith, Shamrock head coach Dan Lawless told the Beacon, “Laynie has worked hard at practices all...
PORTLAND, MI
advantagenews.com

Granite City Elks honor Students of the Month

Granite City High School announced that four students were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for September and October. The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life — fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.
GRANITE CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy