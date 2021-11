We all look forward to enjoying a hearty Thanksgiving feast with loved ones each year. Favorites like roasted turkey, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, and apple pie are just too yummy to resist. Now there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself during the holidays, but doing so everyday can lead to serious health troubles. New research suggests that hypertension can lead to a doubled risk of developing epilepsy.

