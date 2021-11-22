ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Fire near Times Square injures at least 7 as black smoke billows from building: FDNY

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKBvz_0d40P9nV00

MANHATTAN — A building fire near Times Square injured at least seven people and sent thick, black smoke into the sky above Manhattan on Monday, fire officials said.

The FDNY was called to the 49-story building on West 47th Street for reports of a fire on the 10th floor around 10:20 a.m.

Of those injured, five were taken to area hospitals and two were treated at the scene, fire officials said.

Nearly 80 firefighters from 20 units responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

