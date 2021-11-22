ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taye Diggs talks CW holiday special, ‘All American’ and upcoming ‘Best Man’ sequel series

By Marcia Parris, Ojinika Obiekwe
 6 days ago

What do you get when you combine a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger, with Broadway star, actor producer and author Taye Diggs?

You get “The Black Pack.”

The trio’s new holiday special, “The Black Pack: We Three Kings,” will have musical performances and more.

Diggs chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about hew festive special airing on the CW, his hit CW series “All American” and an upcoming limited television series based on his hit film series “The Best Man.”

“The Black Pack: We Three Kings” airs on PIX11 or your local CW affiliate next Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.

