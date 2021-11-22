ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how Thanksgiving dinner gets to troops around the world

By Defense Gov
Connecting Vets
 6 days ago

By Nancy Benecki, DLA Troop Support Public Affairs

Every Thanksgiving, service members around the world enjoy a holiday meal thanks to the hard work of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support and its subsistence supply chain.

Despite the effects COVID-19 pandemic is having on supply chains, planning and communication, a dedicated workforce and strong relationships are the key ingredients that help DLA Troop Support get food out in time for the holiday.

"The holiday meal should look more normal this year, with in-person dining returning in many locations," DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley said.

The planning and preparation for the troops' holiday meal starts as early as March at DLA Troop Support. Many ingredients for the meals are on hand at prime vendor locations by September, and the overseas locations start receiving high-volume items, like the turkeys and more than 192 tons of trimmings, in October.

For more than 50 years, DLA Troop Support has been providing traditional Thanksgiving food to field kitchens, dining facilities and ship galleys in the United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Korea, Japan, Qatar, Philippines, Guam, Singapore and other locations around the world where US service members are deployed.

"Thanksgiving is one of the most important meals we work on all year," Army Col. Larry Dean, director of the Subsistence supply chain at DLA Troop Support said. "Our entire team works on it for months, and we don't stop until the big day. Our team works hard, and I appreciate their dedication not only as the director of this supply chain, but as a proud member of the Army who has enjoyed these meals when I could not be home with my family. It means so much to have that taste of home on Thanksgiving when you can't be there."

This year, service members around the world received an estimated:

5,706 whole turkeys

59,666 pounds of roasted turkeys

99,187 pounds of beef

51,994 pounds of ham

43,767 pounds of shrimp

38,400 pounds of sweet potatoes

68,465 pounds of pies and cakes

23,461 gallons of eggnog

And many other holiday treats

The Subsistence team worked diligently with regional vendors both locally and across the globe to ensure that military food service professionals had what they needed to prepare a festive holiday meal for those away from home this Thanksgiving.

"We are currently dealing with the same supply issues that the commercial industry is dealing with," Robin Whaley, DLA Troop Support's Subsistence chief of customer operations for the continental United States said. "We have been working with our vendors well in advance of the holiday to reduce chances that the necessary items won't be available on the big day."

DLA Troop Support supplies America's armed forces with $21.5 billion annually of food, uniforms, protective equipment, medicine, medical supplies, construction and equipment.

As the nation's combat logistics support agency, DLA has been managing the global supply chain — from raw materials to end user disposition — for the U.S. military around the world for 60 years. Today, DLA also leverages our unique capabilities to support the growing whole-of-government mission with other federal, state and local agencies and partner and allied nations.

Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Prepare for lockdown 4.0 – here’s how to get through it

My heart, quite literally, sank when I heard the news of the new Covid-19 variant that has been discovered in South Africa, amid warnings that it could be the “most significant” strain of the virus yet. There are fears that the B.1.1.529 variant may have the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection – with the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warning that it might be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain. As a result, Britain has added six new countries to the red list for travel: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.I’m absolutely...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
U.S. POLITICS
Connecting Vets

