ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Oil sheen off Huntington Beach may be residue from pipeline rupture

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7MQT_0d40P2cQ00

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KNX) — An oily sheen spotted off the coast of Orange County may have been residue from a crude oil spill last month, according to state officials. The spill sent roughly 26,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, producing a massive oil slick that washed ashore from Huntington Beach to Dana Point.

Estimated to be 30-by-70 feet in diameter, the sheen was first reported shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday. Dive teams carrying out an inspection of the damaged portion of the pipeline later found “small droplets of oil” coming from it, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated several flyovers of the area where the sheen was reported. But flights on Saturday and Sunday afternoon did not identify further evidence of residual oil on the ocean surface.

California officials said no wildlife was affected by the sheen seen Saturday, and believe it had dissipated.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Dana Point, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Sheen#Crude Oil#The U S Coast Guard#Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy