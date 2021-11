The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished the regular season with an 11-1 record after taking down the Stanford Cardinal 45-14 in another very relaxing game. It was clear from the very start of the game that Notre Dame was going to likely win big, but how big was the bigger question. This was the last time Notre Dame was going to be able to show itself to the college football playoff committee, and yes — style points were needed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO