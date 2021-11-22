ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

5 killed, 3 seriously injured in Geauga County crash

By Cris Belle, Talia Naquin
 6 days ago

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Geauga County Monday.

Around 11 a.m. troopers arrived on the scene to find a 2003 Ford Econoline Van and a commercial tractor with a flatbed trailer attached who had been in an apparent head-on crash, according to an OSHP news release.

OSHP says the van’s driver and four passengers died. Two other van passengers and the truck driver are being treated for serious injuries. They are currently in stable condition.

The crash happened on State Route 44 just north of State Route 87 in Newbury Township.

None of those involved in the crash has been identified.

The occupants in the van were affiliated with a non-profit organization who sent FOX 8 this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of those involved in today’s tragic motor vehicle accident. SAW, Inc. has offered their complete cooperation to local authorities as they investigate the circumstances of today’s accident. We will keep all involved parties informed of any developments, and will act as a resource for those that require assistance during this difficult time.”

CLEVELAND, OH
