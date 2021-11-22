ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mercer Bailey, who spent 47 years with AP, dies

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d40OXKZ00

Mercer Bailey, whose 47-year career with The Associated Press began with the use of Morse Code and concluded in the early days of the internet, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Bailey's family said he died Saturday at a hospital in Belton, Missouri. He was 94.

Bailey was 17 when he joined the AP's Atlanta bureau in 1943. His wide-ranging career included stints as a news editor, sports writer, time on the AP's General Desk and two years as correspondent in St. Louis.

He was named assistant bureau chief in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1970, a position he held until retiring in 1990.

Bailey was hospitalized for an arthritic condition in 1981 when a skywalk collapsed at Kansas City's Hyatt Regency Hotel, killing 114 people. Bailey left his bed and interviewed survivors in the emergency room.

Paul Stevens, bureau chief in Kansas City during the last six years of Bailey's career, said Bailey "loved the AP, was highly protective of keeping the news report unbiased and strong, and advanced the careers of many, including mine.”

Survivors include Bailey’s wife, Rosalee Ann Walker Bailey, two daughters and several grandchildren and stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanne Hand Bailey, in 1987.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

An exonerated Missouri man who was released from prison after 43 years isn't eligible for compensation from the state. Donors have now raised over $1.4 million on GoFundMe.

Kevin Strickland was released from prison on Tuesday after spending 43 years incarcerated for a crime that he did not commit. Strickland was exonerated without DNA evidence, which disqualified him from compensation from the state under Missouri law. A GoFundMe campaign for Strickland has raised over $1.4 million as of...
MISSOURI STATE
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
Tom Stevenson

The Omicron Variant Could Be In Florida Already

Nearly two years into the pandemic and, although things have improved, the threat from the virus still remains. This became ever clearer with the news of a new variant of concern, Omicron, originating in South Africa. While there is still a lot to be learnt about the variant, what we do know is that it's outcompeting the Delta variant in areas of South Africa and has significant mutations which could lead to immune escape.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Oregon-born grey wolf that went on ‘epic’ travels around California killed by vehicle

An Oregon-born grey wolf that trekked all the way from its home to southern California was killed by a vehicle, authorities have said. A truck driver reported the dead wolf on 10 November in Lebec, a town roughly 75 miles (120km) northwest of Los Angeles.Authorities said a warden responded immediately and the wolf was removed from a trail running alongside Interstate 5, the main north-south highway on the US west coast. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said on Wednesday it believed there was no foul play involved in the death of the male wolf, who was known as OR93.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Sports Writer#Ap#The Associated Press#Hyatt Regency Hotel
Austonia

'Being Texan': Texas Monthly editors explore the essence of the lone star state in new book

There is a fearless declaration of the obvious in “Being Texan: Essays, Recipes, and Advice for the Lone Star Way of Life,” a book that invites its readers to recall the power and panache of the late Texas Gov. Anne Richards, before getting schooled on no less than twenty types of taco. Released this month, “Being Texan” is the first of several Texas Monthly titles to come in the build-up to the magazine's upcoming 50th anniversary in 2023. It is divided into four sections: Identity & Culture, Town & Country, Arts & Entertainment and Food & Drink. In the introduction, titled “What...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

461K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy