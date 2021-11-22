Record-setting snowfall could take place in Colorado this week

Photo Credit: Willowpix (iStock).

Colorado's reportedly got one last chance for snow in November and when that storm moves through, widespread flakes are likely to fall.

According to the National Weather Service, a huge chunk of Colorado is expected to see snow from Tuesday through Thursday morning of this week. The total accumulation? Not too much.

Mapping shows that the most likely scenario will result in much of the state getting less than an inch, with some higher points of elevation getting up to six inches – particularly in the southern mountains and the southwest.

This storm might not seem too impressive, but it could prove to be quite significant.

If Denver gets more than a tenth of an inch of snow, that will count as Denver's first snow of the season, officially solidifying the record for the latest 'first snow' ever recorded in the Mile High City. The previous record was set in 1934 on November 21, though that record fell over the weekend and will continue to grow more distant until Denver gets snow. Right now, it's looking like Denver may get enough snow with this incoming wave for it to count as 'first snowfall,' but it'll be close.

Here's a look at the expected snowfall accumulation from the National Weather Service:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Per usual, let's also take a look at the high-end forecast. This time, it doesn't show much more accumulation, though it does show a larger area getting hit with snowfall.

Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

Forecasters at OpenSnow have a similar prediction for the week, with a weaker storm moving through the state from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. After that, they're calling for a dry rest of the month. See their full report, including resort specific predictions, here.

Should this snow roll through as expected, it's likely that the biggest concern will come in travel delays during a busy holiday week. Despite the low totals, the widespread nature of the storm probably means something is bound to happen. Don't be surprised when a wreck shuts down highway lanes.

As a dry spell continues in Colorado, the state has dropped to about 63 percent of the to-date median snowpack with drought on the rise.

Those headed to the mountains this week should be prepared to encounter slick roads and possible stand-still traffic. While stranding is an unlikely scenario, it's never a bad idea to be ready. Pack your vehicle with extra layers, water, and food, along with these winter safety items.