Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Powell County man.
The sheriff’s office said 90-year-old Ellis Rife was last seen Sunday leaving his home in the 500 block of Fife Lick Road in a maroon Saturn Relay minivan with plate number 868 5GY.
According to the sheriff's office, Rife is a dementia patient and needs daily medication.
They said he also has property in the Salyersville area of Johnson County and the Kite community of Knott County.
If you see him, call Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.
