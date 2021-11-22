ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky man

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Powell County man.

The sheriff’s office said 90-year-old Ellis Rife was last seen Sunday leaving his home in the 500 block of Fife Lick Road in a maroon Saturn Relay minivan with plate number 868 5GY.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rife is a dementia patient and needs daily medication.

They said he also has property in the Salyersville area of Johnson County and the Kite community of Knott County.

If you see him, call Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

Kentucky police to target drunken and distracted drivers

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – AAA expects holiday travel to bounce back this year and be much busier than last year. This puts a greater threat on the roads of distracted drivers and drinking and driving. Law enforcement officers across Kentucky are planning to be out in force to make sure everyone safely gets […]
