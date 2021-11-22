ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Marvel Future Fight’, ‘World of Tanks Blitz’, ‘Disney Heroes’, ‘Outlanders’, and More

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 6 days ago

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. I have a confession: I forgot to pick the obligatory free-to-play matching puzzle game update this time. It just slipped my mind, and now I don’t have...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Among Us’, ‘Black Desert Mobile’, ‘Zookeeper World’, ‘Final Fantasy IX’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Lots of great updates for Apple Arcade games in the last week, along with some free-to-play games and one game that I’ve been waiting a long time to see updated. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Should Future Zelda Games Portray Link as a More Flawed Hero?

For all the reasons I love the Zelda series, the narratives and characters have never been among them. This isn’t really a complaint; my favorite Zelda stories are the ones that introduce the bare minimum incentive to get the player exploring, and then get out of the way. As the series grew, the narrative elements became more prominent and more time-consuming, but remained as simplistic as they had ever been. With the possible exception of Majora’s Mask, every game in the series depicts an unambiguous clash of good and evil waged between infallible heroes and irrevocable villains (Ganondorf isn’t sympathetic in The Wind Waker, sumo me). Nowhere is this more obvious than with Link, the endlessly righteous, blank slate protagonist with the thousand yard stare. I’ve long thought this was a great avenue for change, but what do you think? Should Link be characterized with more personal flaws?
VIDEO GAMES
igeeksblog.com

Best iPhone sports games in 2021

Sports games on mobile devices have always tried their best to emulate the realism found in physical games. Thankfully, the recent advancements in technology have helped them deliver better. If you’re looking for the best iPhone sports games, look no further than this list. I’ve curated a vast range of...
NFL
noobfeed.com

The Eternals Join Marvel Future Fight

The 3 new heroes include Kingo, Gilgamesh, and Thena. The new The Fate of Mankind Epic Quest is available as well along with the Dimension Rift dungeon which appears at random intervals.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 15 best adventure games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

If you've been looking for the best iOS adventure games for iPad or iPhone then look no further, we've compiled the list of the biggest and best games, sure to captivate you with a sense of wonder and awe. What are Adventure games?. What are adventure games? The genre seems...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best iOS games to play on your iPhone right now

A global semiconductor shortage has made PlayStation and Xbox consoles harder to buy than ever, which makes it a good time to remember that you carry a great gaming machine with you in your pocket everywhere you go. There's a dizzying array of outstanding games you can play on your iPhone, so much so that it can be daunting to cut through it all. What should you skip and what should you play?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Super String’, ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife: scARe’, ‘Toast it Up’, ‘Assault Commander Rearmed’, ‘Jump Jerboa’, ‘Void Organism’, ‘Airport BillionAir’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Pako 3’ from Tree Men Games Releases on December 2nd Worldwide for iOS with Pre-Orders Now Live, Android Coming Later

We’ve been covering Tree Men Games’ Pako series for a long time now across its spinoffs and numbered entries hitting iOS, Android, and more over the years. The most recent release was Pako Caravan that even arrived on Nintendo Switch and we featured it as our Game of the Week when it hit iOS. Over the weekend, Tree Men Games announced revealed Pako 3 () for iOS and is releasing very soon worldwide. Pako 3 goes back to the original car chase gameplay style with loads of levels and cars to unlock. Pako 3 will launch with over 30 levels to unlock with unlocking and painting support for cars in addition to leaderboards, achievements, and iCloud save support. Watch the Pako 3 trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

The Monkey King AR Game

Introducing the world’s first Monkey King Augmented Reality Mobile Game App! In this "Silver Edition" of The Monkey King…. Introducing the world’s first Monkey King Augmented Reality Mobile Game App! In this "Silver Edition" of The Monkey King: The Adventure Begins, Sun Wukong joins with three other characters inspired by the classic Chinese tale - Buffalo King, Jade Emperor and Rock Monster. Other legendary characters and immersive interactive features will be added in later Gold and Platinum editions. Players choose their “avatar” and using each character’s special skills, try to defeat their opponents on a quest to Five Finger Mountain. They acquire new skills and features and earn bonus points along the way. In AR Mode, 3-Dimensional characters can be pitted against each other on any flat service. Control the action from any angle or point of view with a 360 degree view of each of the “battle arenas”. This multi media game is challenging and fun in either format. It is best played on the latest generation of larger screen iPads and IPhones. Features include: • World-wide player Leader Board updated in real time • Game add-ons and characters available for purchase. • Regular Additions and Updates – including image recognition features • Vibrant Social Network • Original music • Coppa compliant Compatible with and best played on the iPad Pro series 3rd generation and up (12.9 or 11 inch screen) or iPad Mini 5 or later. For iPhone players the Pro Max 13 is the best choice (has highest refresh rate and best for game animation); also the other larger screen iPhones: Pro Max series 12, 11 or XS with latest software update. App requires iOS 11.0 or later so before you play the game for the first time make sure your device has the most recent updated software (iOS 15 or iPad iOS 15) to make your gaming experience the best it can be. Languages Available: English and Chinese. Devices will automatically determine the language based on your OS settings.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Bravely Default Brilliant Lights’ Pre-Orders and Pre-Registrations Are Now Live for Japan, January 2022 Release Date Listed

Back in July, Square Enix announced Bravely Default Brilliant Lights for iOS and Android in Japan as the 10th anniversary celebration project for the Bravely series that began on Nintendo 3DS. Following the 3DS release, we had a full sequel and mobile projects release. Today, Square Enix has begun pre-orders and pre-registrations for Bravely Default Brilliant Lights on iOS and Android in Japan. Over the weeks since the announcement, we’ve had character trailers release and the pre-order listing has a January 2022 release date listed for Japan. Watch the new Bravely Default Brilliant Lights pre-registration and pre-order trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

The ‘Terraria’ Collaboration Update with ‘Don’t Starve Together’ Will Come to Mobile and Consoles in the Future, Available Now on PC

Re-Logic previously announced and brought the massive Terraria ($4.99) Journey’s End content update to the game on mobile. Terraria on iOS and Android has been constantly improving since it released through huge updates and improvements and the newest collaboration has also just been confirmed for the platform. Today, Terraria gets a huge update on PC bringing in Don’t Starve Together content. This update has been confirmed to come to mobile and consoles eventually. Mobile will also get the other pending updates including 1.4.1 to 1.4.3 when the parity update arrives. Watch the trailer for the Terraria Don’t Starve Together collaboration update below:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

