Accidents

Police identify the driver they say plowed into a Waukesha Christmas parade, leaving 5 people dead and 48 injured

By Joe Sutton, Keith Allen, Travis Caldwell, Holly Yan, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Wisconsin have identified the driver of a red SUV who they say "intentionally drove his maroon SUV through barricades into a crowd of people celebrating the Waukesha Christmas parade." Brooks will have his initial appearance in court Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT. The hearings will be available...

Related
Eyewitness News

Car crash in Hartford leaves one dead, another injured

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and another was injured following a crash Wednesday. It happened around 6:20 a.m. along the 200 block of Campfield Avenue. Police say an Acura TL and a Nissan Altima had collided. The drivers of both cars were taken to Hartford Hospital for...
HARTFORD, CT
WSVN-TV

Multiple people injured when driver plows through a Wisconsin holiday parade

(CNN) — A car ran through a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas Parade Sunday night, leaving multiple people injured, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade. Multiple people were on the ground injured after the incident, Staral told CNN’s Pamela Brown Sunday night. About “20 to...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Wrong-Way Crash Leaves 2 Children Dead, 3 People Injured

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A Thanksgiving Day crash involving a police cruiser and a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a central New Jersey highway left two children dead and three people injured, according the state Attorney General’s Office. The accident occurred around 11:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection...
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, has a lengthy criminal history — Including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man involved in a shooting in the North Lawndale area this past Saturday. Police said around 1:42 p.m., the incident occurred at 3800 Block of West Roosevelt Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store before walking outside. He walks up to the unknown victim and pulls out a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or send an anonymous to cpdtip.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle Wallingford house fire

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire fighters in Wallingford battled a house fire on South Colony Road. This was the scene at 185 South Colony. Fire officials said several neighbors called 9-1-1 after seeing smoke around 1:30 this afternoon. It took crews nearly three hours to finally extinguish the flames. It's...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A 17-year-old died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is continuing their investigation into a car and motorcycle crash that happened earlier this week. On Monday, November 22, at around 9:20 p.m. a 1997 Honda Shadow motorcycle and a 2005 Nissan Titan pick-up truck collided on Elm...
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man critically injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are working to find whoever is responsible for shooting someone on Sunday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the 2200 block of Eldridge after a man was shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information available. This...
MEMPHIS, TN
Eyewitness News

A fire broke out in a home on Brooks Street in Bridgeport earlier this morning

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls reporting smoke from a home on 208 Brooks Street earlier this morning. Reports say that the smoke was coming from the second floor of the building. Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were all dispatched to the scene. The Bridgeport Fire Department advised that heavy flames were coming from one side of the house.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WSAV News 3

South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South Carolina crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells local news outlets that 33-year-old Barney Louis Trotter of Pickens struck and killed 40-year-old Jodah Mullinax on Thursday. Mullinax was riding a small motorbike and Trotter was […]
PICKENS, SC
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed mother of three just days after inviting her to live with him after a chance meeting at McDonald’s parking lot

According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.
PUBLIC SAFETY

