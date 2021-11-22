ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye expecting first child

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe singer, who is one half of the duo Maddie & Tae, is expecting her first child with her husband, hit songwriter Josh Kerr, next year. The couple announced the news via Instagram on Sunday night. Taylor shared a series of photos...

100.7 WITL

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr is expanding her family! The singer is expecting her first child with her songwriter husband, Josh Kerr, she announced on social media over the weekend. "Mom and dad," Kerr writes alongside a series of photos of her, her husband and her baby bump, posing at...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Maddie & Tae Singer Is Expecting A Baby: 'We Are Already So Deeply In Love'

One of the members of Maddie & Tae just announced that she has a baby on the way!. Tae – Taylor Kerr, nee Dye – and husband Josh Kerr shared photos on their social media accounts on Sunday evening (November 21), delivering the exciting news, and including a gender reveal: “mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ‘22 and we are already so deeply in love,” Tae wrote on Instagram. Josh added that Tae “and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr 🤍” Naturally, fans and followers gushed with excitement, dropping tons of congratulatory comments after the parents-to-be announced that they were expecting a daughter. Tae’s duo partner Maddie Font, nee Marlow, exclaimed: “Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER 😭” See the adorable announcements here:
CELEBRITIES
countryfancast.com

Maddie and Tae Star Maddie Marlow and Jonah Font are Married!

Maddie Marlow and Jonah Font made it official! Take a look at the Maddie & Tae star's gorgeous wedding dress here... Maddie & Tae star Maddie Marlow and Jonah Font were married on Friday, November 22, 2019! According to PEOPLE, the wedding took place at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee with 150 guests in attendance. The couple had dated for 8 years before tying the knot.
RELATIONSHIPS
wivk.com

Congrats to Maddie & Tae’s Tae Kerr – Baby Kerr Expected to Arrive Spring 2022

Maddie & Tae‘s Tae Kerr took to social media this weekend to announce major news for her and husband Josh – the two are going to be parents in the new year!. Along with photos celebrating the announcement, the to-be parents posted “mom and dad, baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ‘22 we are already so deeply in love.”
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor Dye

The dynamic duo Maddie & Tae is one for the books. These two lovely young women have made history with their talent, and their music is the kind that touches your soul. They can make you laugh, make you cry, and make you feel all the emotions imaginable in just one song, and their voices are nothing short of magical. The duo has been singing together for a long time now, but it’s the announcement that Taylor Dye is expecting her first child with her husband that has everyone wanting to learn more about her.
CELEBRITIES
