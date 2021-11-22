Koffman Southern Tier Incubator teaches entrepreneurs how to enter cannabis industry
The Koffman Southern Tier Incubator is currently hosting a four-week program focusing on the fast-growing cannabis industry. The program, managed alongside Binghamton University’s Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Partnerships, is called The Opportunity Grows Cannabis Accelerator. The program features leaders from the business field and cannabis industry, teaching and advising entrepreneurs...www.bupipedream.com
