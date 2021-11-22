ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gingerbread Village at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts opens Dec. 2

By Maxsim Ealy
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS Ga. ( WRBL ) – RiverCenter will open its annual Gingerbread Village on Fri. Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The Gingerbread Village will be constructed by local businesses, restaurants, schools, organizations, and families and is free to enter.

Other events at the RiverCenter will include:

  • Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. – Canadian Brass “Making Spirits Bright for 50 Years & Counting”
  • Dec. 4, 2:00 p.m. – Holiday Sing-Along with The Wave Theatre Organ – FREE!
  • Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. – Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, “’Twas the Night” – FREE!
  • Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. – The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters Holiday Hop

RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Eastbrook shared his excitement for the events to come with WRBL. “All of us at RiverCenter could not be happier with the great weekend of events that we have coming up.”

He continued to say, “You will certainly find something for everyone, and something is sure to warm your hearts and lift your spirits.”

For more information on the Gingerbread Village and the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts visit their website .

