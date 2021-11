CSMFO 2022 Annual Conference Pre-Conference Sessions. Margaret Moggia, Executive Manager of Finance for the West Basin Municipal Water District, CSMFO Past-President. Looking to compliment your CSMFO conference experience? Look no further than dedicated time on Tuesday to select from one of our four pre-conference sessions. What better way to Explore our Financial Future than to learn from our speakers and connect with fellow registrants than to get a deeper discovery into priority-based budgeting, enhancing your understanding of municipal debt issuance, increasing your confidence in communicating with decision-makers, or finding ways to advance your career.

