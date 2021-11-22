ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Paces Raptors on scoreboard

Siakam mustered 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and...

Blazer's Edge

Is Pascal Siakam the Trail Blazers Answer?

The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to find their way at the outset of the 2021-22 NBA season. Holding a 6-7 overall record, mired in off-court controversy, the Blazers need a boost to their on-court product and spirit simultaneously. Since the summer, pundits have been suggesting that a trade...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Raptors Notes: Boucher, Dragic, Siakam, Banton

Nothing has gone as planned for Raptors big man Chris Boucher this season and it’s hard for him to explain why, writes Doug Smith of The Toronto Star. After a breakout season in 2020/21 in which he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 60 games, Boucher has seen his playing time cut nearly in half as his numbers across the board have plummeted. His shooting has been particularly troubling as he has dropped from 51.4% to 37.2% from the field and from 38.3% to 18.4% from three-point range.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Monday

VanVleet (groin) is questionable at Portland on Monday, according to Aaron Rose of SI.com. VanVleet was able to practice on Sunday despite sitting out the Raptors' previous game Saturday. If he becomes available, Goran Dragic may not play at Portland. The latter sat out nine previous Raptors games before logging a start in place of an injured VanVleet on Saturday.
NBA
Pascal Siakam
CBS Sports

Raptors' Precious Achiuwa: Questionable Monday

Achiuwa (shoulder) is questionable at Portland on Monday, according to Aaron Rose of SI.com. Achiuwa continues to suffer from tendinitis concerning his right shoulder. If he and Chris Boucher (back) become unavailable, Khem Birch will be the Raptors' only backup center Monday.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Return to all-star form by Siakam not enough as Raptors fall to Pistons

TORONTO -- Pascal Siakam is back -- almost. The Toronto Raptors forward looked like his old all-star, All-NBA self Saturday night as he went off for 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 9-of-14 from the field. Unfortunately, he isn’t all the way there as his strong performance...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Raptors @ Blazers, November 15

It’s always meaningful to play a former Raptor, and it’s especially meaningful when it’s a beloved member of the title team. So Toronto will travel to Portland tonight to take on the Trail Blazers, and there will be much love shared between the Raptors and Norm Powell. He deserves a real reception when he returns to Toronto, but for now he’ll have to settle for some love from his former teammates.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors rested heading into Utah

While the Utah Jazz got a bit of their groove back during a commanding win over the Philadelphia 76ers late Tuesday night, the Toronto Raptors had the night off. They also had a rest day Wednesday. Although the circumstances aren't ideal Thursday night -- squaring off in Salt Lake City...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Kings stumble home for matchup with Raptors

The Sacramento Kings hope playing on their home court resolves some recent issues when they catch the visiting Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back Friday. The Kings have lost five of their past six games, including three of four on a just-completed trip to San Antonio, OklahomaCity, Detroit and Minnesota.
NBA
ESPN

Siakam's 32 help Raptors beat Kings 108-89 to end skid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his season-high 32 points in the first half and the Toronto Raptors continued their recent dominance in Sacramento, thumping the Kings 108-89 on Friday night. Gary Trent Jr. had 23 points as the Raptors ended a three-game skid and won for...
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Khem Birch: Starting at Utah

Birch is starting against the Jazz on Thursday, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. The Raptors could continue utilizing a traditional starting lineup while OG Anunoby (hip) remains unavailable. Doing that may benefit Birch, who played his previous 12 matchups off their bench.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Raptors stroll to victory over Kings

Gary Trent Jr. splashed three 3-pointers in a second-quarter spurt that allowed the visiting Toronto Raptors to run away and hide from the Sacramento Kings en route to a 108-89 victory on Friday night. Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 32 points and Trent finished with 23 for the Raptors,...
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Basketball
Sports
firstsportz.com

Watch: Pascal Siakam bleeds from head as home crowd sings in bizarre scenes from Raptors vs Kings clash

With Kyle Lowry gone, it seems Pascal Siakam needs to lead the Toronto Raptors back into the playoffs in the NBA 2021-22 Season. After injuries ruining the previous season for the 2019 NBA Champions, it seems like the road to the post-season is going to be tough for the team. Talking particularly from Friday’s Raptors vs Kings clash some bizarre scenes surely were found disturbing by many NBA fans.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam gets brutally honest on adversity he’s facing

The Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam has been having a challenging time since he came back from his season-ending injury and subsequent surgery last year. The All-Star forward has been facing pressure and adversity from all sides—but mostly from himself—as he tries to make a strong comeback this season. So far into the season, Siakam has been averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, solid averages considering everything. This was bannered by his strong performance against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, where he had 32 points, on 10-for-12 shooting, and 3-for-3 from deep, to go along with 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks to boot. This was certainly a breakout game for Siakam, yet he has been his harshest critic so far, as Josh Lewenberg reports:
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

The Lineup – Raptors @ Jazz, November 18

Before every game, we’ll be going through what the oddsmakers think and what I think about where you should put your money for the night. I’ll also lay out a couple of factors that I think will determine the game. Join me on the Lineup!. Game two of a six-game...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Pascal Siakam dominates in bounce-back win vs. Kings

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 108-89 win over the Sacramento Kings. One -- The Raptors easily dismantled the Kings to snap their three-game losing skid. The Raptors were sharp and composed from start to finish, both the starters and the reserves were compact defensively, and it was an entirely stress-free viewing experience which saw the Raptors lead by 30 points in the second half. To be fair, the Kings looked like the worst team in the league at times with how discombobulated they were, and they were booed off the floor by the few faithful fans that still remain, but that matters little to the Raptors who have been not that far above Sacramento's level of late in their losing skid. Hopefully, this gives everyone some confidence ahead of a very difficult game against Golden State.
NBA
Herald Community Newspapers

L.I. Nets fall to Raptors 905

The Long Island Nets (1-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by Raptors 905 (3-0) 106-98 Friday night at Nassau Coliseum. Long Island guards Josh Gray and Marcus Zegarowski fought hard for the Nets with 20 points each. Gray grabbed seven rebounds, dished four assists and shot 8-of-12 from the field in 34 minutes. Zegarowski finished the contest shooting 4-of-5 from the free-throw line, to go along with six rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes. Guard Jordan Bowden earned 14 points in 24 minutes.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam is not to Fault for Scottie Barnes' Recent Performance Dip

It's a question that seems to be popping up far too often these days with fingers too usually being pointed at Pascal Siakam. It's not hard to figure out why. After Barnes' historic start to the season, he's cooled off a little bit, seeing his points per game drop from 18.1 through his first seven games to 11.9 over his last nine. That drip has somewhat correlated with Siakam's return to the lineup on November 7.
NBA
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (8-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-8, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Toronto. He's ninth in the NBA scoring 25.5 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 6-3 at home. Memphis gives up 114.9 points...
NBA

