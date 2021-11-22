TRN Time Machine: Retro Rumble Thanksgiving Edition

“I don’t want to make a whole turkey. Can I just serve drumsticks and breasts?” — Avi Short answer is, of course, yes. My mother roasted just the turkey breast for Thanksgiving when I was growing up, and not once did I think to myself, ‘Something is missing.’ But I feel like the real question you’re asking is deeper, namely:How faithfully do I have to follow the rules? I’ve heard people make declarations like “Garlic has no role on the Thanksgiving table” or “Because you are eating turkey, you must serve white wine.” Well, maybe that’s true on some people’s table, but certainly not mine. I would never in a million years try to convince you that your dessert spread should include my mom’s pudding pie (the one made with a Keebler graham cracker crust and Jell-O instant pudding), but it’s literally not Thanksgiving for me (and her six grandchildren) if there aren’t at least three of them mixed in with the bourbon pecans and pumpkins. In other words, your own family traditions are exponentially more important than old-school rules and some of the weirdest sh*t on the table (remember glark?) ends up being the most iconic.

