Police: Man enters woman’s car, takes her for unwanted ride in Columbia

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County prosecutors have charged a man with kidnapping after he allegedly jumped into a woman's car and took her for an unwanted ride.

And the woman shared her story on social media to bring attention to the incident.

The Fayette woman was driving Thursday on Interstate 70 and pulled over at the Drury Inn off the Stadium Boulevard exit, according to a probable cause statement. William J. Pope, 40, jumped into the driver's seat after she got out to inspect her car and took her for an unwanted ride, the statement says. Pope returned to the Drury Inn after the woman's father yelled at him over the phone, police say.

The kidnapping happened in broad daylight at 1:30 p.m. Pope asked to take her to Colorado or a casino, to which she replied no, according to the police report.

Prosecutors charged Pope with first-degree kidnapping and tampering with a motor vehicle Friday. Pope remained in the Boone County Jail on Monday with a $50,000 cash bond. He was set to be arraigned Monday afternoon. No attorney was listed for Pope in online court records.

The victim shared a post on social media warning travelers to always be aware of their surroundings. ABC 17 News is not naming her to protect her identity.

"The idea of a kidnapping seems fake, at least to me it did. we hear stories but it never feels real until it happens to you or someone you know," the woman wrote.

