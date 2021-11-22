ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Have a Cheese Lover on Your Christmas List? These Are The Best Gifts Out There!

abc10.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a cheesy Christmas gift is a...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

The 25 Most Popular Christmas Gifts You Can Buy Your Friends and Family in 2021

Everyone has a different holiday gifting strategy. While some people prefer to take the road less traveled with very unique gifts they've never seen before, there's also something to be said for gifting hot-tickets items, perennial favorites and classic gifts that everyone is sure to love. To help you shop this year's biggest trends (like wellness gifts, delicate jewelry, athleisure, squishy toys and work-from-home essentials) and gift with confidence, we've put together a list of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021 that Good Housekeeping readers and Amazon shoppers are stocking up on.
SHOPPING
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

15 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Curd#Christmas Gift#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Buzz60
SPY

These Christmas Lights Will Make Yours the Best-Looking House on the Block This Year

‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday decorations. Over 86 percent of all Americans will decorate their homes this December. Admit it— you’ll feel like a grinch if you don’t participate.  In addition to hanging the stockings and putting up the Christmas tree, the most popular type of holiday decoration is surely Christmas lights. Come December, strings of colorful and white lights of all shapes and sizes will adorn the outside and inside of homes around the country. Wherever you choose to hang your lights, there are several factors that go into choosing the best Christmas lights. First, you have...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
blufftonsun.com

Consider these holiday gifts for the tech lover in your life

This year retail experts are suggesting people shop for the holidays earlier than ever. With shipping delays and supply chain issues, getting a head start on your gift shopping list is wise. Consider mixing up your shopping methods between online, in-store, and curbside pickup to ensure you get everything you...
RETAIL
NBC New York

The Best Experience Gifts for Anyone on Your 2021 Holiday List

If you read the news, you might have heard about supply chain issues and shipping delays disrupting the holiday shopping season. There's also been a shift in attitudes surrounding consumption and whether we really need all this stuff. Enter experience gifts. Some are tangible and some are intangible. They're meant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

The best gifts for your favorite food lover or home cook

Whether you’re toasting those who fed you, or feeding those who toast you, holiday gifts that spread the joy of food are always welcome at this table. This year, we highlighted some of our favorite innovative food brands—from a David Chang-approved microwave cooker to a Japanese marketplace that sources the best in artisanal goodies—as well as some sure-fire Recommender standbys (Our Place and Burlap & Barrel FTW). Whether your recipient is a home cook, semi-pro chef, or hostess who can’t be beat—these are our top culinary, food, and kitchen gifts.
FOOD & DRINKS
News 4 Buffalo

19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for dog lovers is best?  Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line gifts that dog moms and dads will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with […]
PETS
Refinery29

23 Secondhand Fashion Gifts For The Label Lover On Your List

Holiday gifting is a balancing act. Even if you’re sure you have the perfect pick in mind, it may not always be within your budget, especially if your giftee likes presents of the luxe variety. While, previously, designer brands may have been outside of our financial reach, in recent years,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

The Skin Care Lover On Your Gifting List Will Be Obsessed With This Facial Tool

From up-and-coming brands to new buzzy gadgets, everyone has that one friend who is always up-to-date with the latest and greatest in the beauty scene. When it comes to the latter, there are plenty of different facial tools on the market these days that everyone on your holiday shopping list will be thrilled to own (think: eye massagers, radiofrequency devices, and more) — all of which make excellent gifts for this upcoming holiday season.
SKIN CARE
Design Milk

The Best Modern Holiday Gifts for Pets + Pet Lovers

Our pets bring immeasurable amounts of joy and happiness to our lives, so why wouldn’t we want to spoil them any chance we get? If you’re looking for a way to show your dog or cat just how much you love them this holiday season, look no further than these hand-picked modern howliday gift ideas for dogs and cats (and the humans that love them!). For more best-in-show gifts for the humans in your life, visit the Design Milk Shop here.
PETS
WISH-TV

The perfect gift for the gadget-lover in your life

INDIAANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gadget Guy David Novak let us in on the top gadgets for the holiday season. Here are his recommendations!. Designed for movie lovers, Santa Claus might surprise you with the Heyup Boxe. This portable 1080p mini smart projector can play video at native 1080p, 4K resolution, and casting a stunning 120-inch image on any screen or backdrop. You can adjust zoom and the 4 corners of the image to adapt to all sorts of screen environments. Its built-in Advanced LED Light smoothly diffuses brightness for a more relaxed viewing experience, all while its Dual Bluetooth Speakers give you movie theater sound. Featuring multiple input options (USB-C, USB-A 2.0, HDMI and a 3.5mm Audio Jack), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity, and Screen Mirroring both for iOS and Android Smartphones. Great for gaming and even karaoke, and can also run on its large built-in 7,800 mHa battery. Eye care diffuses the light to help keep your eyes safe.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your List, From Fashionable Finds to Robots

Got money burning a hole in your pocket this holiday season? If you’ve already checked charitable giving off your list (as one Hollywood beauty insider suggests) and are looking to shower your loved ones with the best luxury gifts both priceless and spendy, we’ve done the window shopping for you. Whether you’re shopping for design-loving audiophiles, fashion folks, busy techies or self-care devotees, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for every luxury enthusiast on your list (and not everything costs an arm and a leg.) From the high-tech hair tool loved by Hollywood hairstylists, to a membership that brings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theplanetD

32 of the Best Gifts for Outdoor Lovers and Adventurers

We have definitely spent a lot of time outdoors during our travels. From camping on all seven continents to hiking some of the world’s most iconic treks we’ve tried a lot of outdoor gear and gadgets. When putting together this year’s list of gift ideas, we thought we’d focus on the best gifts for outdoor lovers.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy