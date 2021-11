A prominent outcome of this year’s United Nations Climate Summit in Scotland (COP26) was the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use signed by more than 130 world leaders whose countries contain more than 90% of the world’s forests. In support of the Declaration, the UK, Norway, Germany, the US, and the Netherlands, in partnership with 17 funders, pledged to invest $1.7 billion to help Indigenous and local communities protect the biodiverse tropical forests that are vital to protecting the planet from climate change, biodiversity loss, and pandemic risk. Crucially, land tenure security for Indigenous Peoples and local communities will be a central pillar of this support.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO