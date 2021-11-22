ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

Drugs, blank prescription slips found during arrest at Goodlettsville hotel

WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for a felony drug offense after an incident at a Goodlettsville hotel Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn located on Northgate around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a suspicious woman banging on a door with a knife. According to an arrest warrant, hotel management told Keely Jackson, 21, to leave the property but she refused.  When police arrived, they reportedly found her sitting in between two of the buildings. She was taken into custody for criminal trespassing after she refused to leave again.

Alcohol, crack pipe found during Nashville man’s 5th DUI arrest, police say
Keely Jackson (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While she was arrested, officers said they found a bag of 20 white bar tablets that appeared to be Xanax, seven individual baggies, about $70 in cash and four blank prescription slips from Affordable Family Care and Aesthetics in her front right pocket. An affidavit states police also found a blank check belonging to two deceased people and a radio frequency identification scanner on Jackson.

Authorities learned that Jackson had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest after failing to appear on a probation violation charge. She is now facing six different charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodlettsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Goodlettsville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Drugs#Hotel Management#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy