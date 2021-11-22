ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Prosecutor: Three men had no cause to chase Ahmaud Arbery

By RUSS BYNUM
 6 days ago
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski presents a closing argument to the jury during the trial of Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) (Stephen B. Morton)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had no cause to make a citizen's arrest when they saw him in their neighborhood, and they pursued him solely "because he was a Black man running down their street," a prosecutor said Monday in closing arguments.

A defense attorney for the man who fired the fatal gunshots said Arbery was killed as he violently resisted a legal effort to detain him to answer questions about burglaries in the neighborhood.

“It is absolutely, horrifically tragic that this has happened,” attorney Jason Sheffield said. “This is where the law is intertwined with heartache and tragedy. You are allowed to defense yourself.”

The arguments unfolded before a disproportionately white jury after 10 days of testimony that concluded last week, not long after the man who shot Arbery testified that he pulled the trigger in self-defense.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after a graphic video of his death leaked online two months later. Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged all three men with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery, 25, in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded the video of Travis McMichael opening fire as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for his shotgun.

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan's video leaked and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. All three men face counts of murder and other charges.

Prosector Linda Dunikoski told the jury the defendants had no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood, but instead acted on assumptions based on neighborhood gossip and speculative social media posts.

"They made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down their street,” Dunikoski said. She added: “They shot and killed him. Not because he was a threat to them. But because he wouldn’t stop and talk to them.”

Defense attorneys say the men suspected Arbery had burglarized a house under construction and intended to hold him until police arrived. Security cameras recorded him inside the home five times between October 2019 and the day Arbery was killed. None of the videos showed him stealing or damaging anything.

Dunikoski said the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery for five minutes, using their trucks to cut him off, run him off the road and otherwise prevent him from fleeing. And she repeated Greg Michael's words to local police after the shooting that Arbery was “trapped like a rat.”

Bryan recorded Travis McMichael standing with a shotgun outside the driver's side door of his idling truck when Arbery approched on foot, then ran around the passenger side. They met in front of the truck, which blocked the camera's view, when Travis McMichael fired the first of three shotgun blasts. The video shows Arbery punching him and grabbing for the gun as two more shots are fired, then Arbery turns to try to run again before falling facedown in the street.

Sheffield, who represents Travis McMichael, said his client never wanted to shoot Arbery but was forced to make a life-or-death decision when Arbery charged at him in front of the truck, attacking with his fists and grabbing for the gun. He pointed out how a neighbor testified that McMichael seemed visibly upset after the shooting.

“If this was a case about wanting to murder a Black jogger, if this was really about that, Travis would not have reacted the way he reacted,” Sheffield said.

He said residents of Satilla Shores were already nervous amid reports of thefts and suspicious people in the neighborhood when Arbery kept getting caught by cameras in the unfinished home — “a repeat offender who is coming at a time when he has absolutely no lawful reason to be there.”

Sheffield said Arbery's frequent visits to the site made it reasonable to suspect he had stolen items from a boat the home’s owner kept in the doorless garage a short time before he installed the cameras. Then Travis McMichael had his own “horrifying experience,” Sheffield said, “when he encountered Arbery in the yard at night 12 days before the shooting. He breathlessly told a 911 dispatcher that Arbery had reached for his pocket as if he had a gun when confronted.

Dunikoski noted that Arbery never threatened the McMichaels during the chase, and he carried no weapons.

"You can’t bring a gun to a fistfight. It’s unfair, right?” the prosecutor said.

She said it was Travis McMichael who attacked Arbery — first with his truck, then by pointing a shotgun at him as Arbery ran toward him.

“They can’t claim self-defense under the law because they were the initial, unjustified aggressors," Dunikoski said, "and they started this.”

Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

The video of Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness. But the murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured as much by their own words to investigators the day of the shooting.
