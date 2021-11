As of this writing, ETH/USD has fallen to lows not seen since the 1st of November. However, the drop from nearly 4755.00 via yesterday’s high to this morning’s value of about 4305.00 as of this writing was quick. The price velocity of the plunge will get the attention of speculators, even if they are accustomed to extremely fast conditions and typically do not get nervous.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO