Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Target announced it will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving, keeping a practice in place that first started in 2020, the Associated Press reported.

The threat of COVID-19 forced retailers, including Target, to change their approach to holiday shopping and Black Friday which meant closing on Thanksgiving. But instead of losing money, U.S. holiday sales rose last November and December, NPR reported.

The National Retail Federation said it expects nearly two million more people to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday this year. And while a survey by the NRF found 66% of holiday shoppers planned to shop over Thanksgiving weekend, most did not say they planned to shop on the holiday itself.

While Target stores will be closed, distribution and call centers will have some staff on Thanksgiving.

Target has already started publishing its Black Friday deals online.

Related
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
News 12

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds.
BUSINESS
WNCT

Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it’s a great idea to get a jump […]
SHOPPING
CBS Denver

Colorado Shoppers Return To Stores On Black Friday

(CBS4) — This year, according to the National Retail Federation, retailers are making a big comeback — and setting records — thanks to consumer spending habits. And it may come as a shock, but experts say e-commerce is only a small part of it. (credit: CBS) “We love stores, and the thing is as soon as the stores opened back up, we went back to them again brick and mortar sales are up 64% this year from last year, which is really good news. These are people physically going to the stores to take immediate possession of the goods,” said Darrin Duber-Smith,...
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
NBC News

Macy's Black Friday deals 2021: Early holiday sales on Macy's products

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Macy’s is known for its Thanksgiving Day parade,...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

