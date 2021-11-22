ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Top national security officials stress need for collaboration in cyberspace

By Luke Barr, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxKYz_0d40KiEW00
ABC News

WASHINGTON — The United States' adversaries are trying to steal the nation's top secrets, top Cyber Command and National Security Agency officials say, and protecting the American people from these threats takes both the private and public sectors.

"Cybercom's mission is to play the away game and to execute operations outside of the United States that keep us secure," Maj. Gen. Joe Hartman, deputy commanding general of U.S. Cyber Command, told ABC News' Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas. "On a daily basis, whether it's nation-state, malicious cyber actors trying to steal secrets, whether it's ransomware actors -- every day our adversary gets up and attempts to execute operations against the United States. They're not going to stop and neither are we."

Hartman oversees Cyber Command’s Cyber National Mission Force, comprised of more than 2,000 military and civilian personnel -- focused on securing and protection U.S. national interests from foreign-threat actors.

The NSA has an entire center dedicated to collaborating with partners.

"So NSA has been in cybersecurity for a really long time," said Morgan Adamski, the chief of the NSA's Cybersecurity Collaboration Center. "And we've shared our deep insights into foreign cyber-actor activity as well as our technical expertise, but the way that the actors are working now, they're working so quickly. We had to kind of adapt to the way that we were sharing that information."

She said the NSA engages with partners at a "rapid" speed to share information.

Acting in the cyber world "is part of our daily life," Hartman said.

"What we see with adversaries is they will execute broad-scale operations," he added, referencing Russia's role in last year's SolarWinds hack.

The intrusion, believed to be carried out by Russia, involved software from SolarWinds, which makes IT management tools, that had been adulterated or "trojanized" with a vulnerability that could be exploited by hackers to steal information, manipulate systems or plant trap doors and other exploits for future use.

It gained access to nine government agencies.

"They executed operations against thousands of targets, ultimately to provide them access and to use that access for future operations," he said in reference to the attack.

Cyberspace is "extraordinarily dynamic," Hartman said.

"Cyberspace is the one domain that changes on a daily basis," he said. "And our adversaries pay attention to that. We need to pay attention to it. And as I think you're aware, when a vulnerability is identified, the quicker we are able to mitigate that vulnerability, the safer you are at home on your personal computer and the safer we are as a nation. But again, it is dynamic and it changes daily."

Rob Joyce, who serves as the senior adviser for cybersecurity strategy to the director of the National Security Agency, told ABC News that the NSA was not always a collaborative environment.

"NSA throughout history works in the secret area. We work with secrets. That doesn't make us open and collaborative. But what we've found is, the things we know are not useful unless we do something with it. Collaboration is the act of taking the secrets we know and getting those out to operationalize them."

He said the NSA has some of the best cyber experts in the world and employs some of the best cyber people In the country.

"It's all about the mission. It's about the outcomes, and that drives us to work together," he said.

Joyce said even he could be susceptible to a phishing email and that systems need to be brought up to speed.

"We've got to have the systems that are resilient, and we've got to react fast and understand when we've been penetrated, so then we can take action to get that threat out of the system," he said.

ABC News Jack Date contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Documented

How CARRP Flags Immigrants as National Security Threats

-> This article is part of Documented’s Glossary. We want to make it easier to understand the U.S. immigration system. If you want to know more about different visa types and immigration terms, please check our library here. -> To find useful information for immigrants, such as where to find free food or legal representation, check […] The post How CARRP Flags Immigrants as National Security Threats appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Bank Info Security

'The Shared Responsibility That Cyberspace Is'

A new report co-authored by Huawei Technologies USA and Reuters calls for greater international collaboration around transparency and cyber accountability. "Just having requirements isn't good enough. There needs to be an ability to tell whether or not the requirements are being met," says CSO Andy Purdy. The report highlights that...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
USNI News

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

A second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News. The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imagery company Maxar. The carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Information Security#Nsa#Stress#National Security Agency#American#U S Cyber Command#Abc News#Cyber Command
thedrive

Dramatic Footage Supposedly Of The Moment An F-35 Crashed Off A British Carrier Emerges

The footage purportedly shows the pilot ejecting as the fighter jet nosedives off the end of the ski-jump takeoff ramp. While we can’t at this point confirm its authenticity, a video has emerged apparently showing the last moments of the British F-35B Lightning stealth jet that crashed while operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The vessel was underway in the eastern Mediterranean earlier this month. The footage appears to be in line with previous unconfirmed reports that the pilot tried to abort the takeoff but ran out of deck and was forced to eject during the November 17 incident, which is still under investigation. You can read our original coverage of the accident here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SolarWinds
News Break
Politics
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia starts full-scale production of its 'unstoppable' 6,670mph Zircon hypersonic missile as Moscow boasts it has capability to evade all Western defences

Russia today announced it has started serial production of its deadly 6,670 mph Zircon - or Tsirkon - hypersonic missile amid acute tensions with the West. The 'unstoppable' weapon is being rushed into manufacture even before the end of state trials, reported TASS. The go-ahead for full-scale production at a...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
39K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy