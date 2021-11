Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has opted to forgo subsidies from the German government even as it pushes ahead to expedite the opening of its Giga Berlin. What Happened: Tesla has told German authorities that it will not avail of the 1.14 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of state aid for its planned battery production facility in Grünheide, a municipality in the Oder-Spree District, in Brandenburg, which is situated 30 kilometers south-east of Berlin, a German news agency reported, citing the country's Federal Ministry of Economics.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO