The stock price of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) – a national provider of transformational business software applications and managed IT services – increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to SilverSun Technologies announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary SWK Technologies has signed a letter of intent to buy the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, a leading Atlanta-based reseller of Acumatica ERP software solutions. Over the past 10 years, Dynamic Tech Services has sold and implemented Acumatica solutions to clientele spanning over half of the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO