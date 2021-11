ELLSWORTH - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident in northern Ellsworth Saturday afternoon. William Wachs, 83, of Ellsworth, was northbound on Kansas Highway 156 in a 1991 Ford F250 when he attempted to turn left onto O'Donnell Drive and turned in front of a 2012 Toyota RAV4 driven by Lon P. Cale, 75, of Great Bend, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The RAV4 struck the pickup.

