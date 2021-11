The free agency period can be a crazy time, and sometimes even the strongest teams have to make tough choices. In the case of the 2020 World Champions, DAMWON Kia, the time had come to make the most surprising cut so far. On Monday November 15, Ashley Kang of Korizon Esports first reported that DAMWON Kia’s ShowMaker, Canyon and BeryL would be entering free agency. The trio helped DAMWON Kia reach the finals of this year’s World Championship, but ultimately fell to Edward Gaming.

12 DAYS AGO