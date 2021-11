Down has always been the gold standard for winter warmth because of its unparalleled insulation abilities. Down comes from the soft feathers of birds found under their outer feathers. Down is used in jackets are used in much the same way — it fills the inside of quilted or puffer jackets, providing an inner layer that protects against heat loss. However, down isn’t the only option. Synthetic down fills have gotten lighter and warmer, bringing them closer to their natural competition. Synthetic down jackets have a few benefits. They’re typically cheaper, allowing you to get your winter warmth without having to...

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO