Mobile Police investigating a shooting on New Jersey Street Friday

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 19 on New Jersey Street.

The shooting happened at South Bay Apartments around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered through the investigation an unoccupied vehicle had been hit with bullets and two occupied apartments.

The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported.

