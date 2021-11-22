Mobile Police investigating a shooting on New Jersey Street Friday
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 19 on New Jersey Street.
The shooting happened at South Bay Apartments around 4 p.m.Investigation continues on drive-by shooting in Daphne
Upon arrival, officers discovered through the investigation an unoccupied vehicle had been hit with bullets and two occupied apartments.
The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported.
