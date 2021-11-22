ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Police investigating a shooting on New Jersey Street Friday

By Daniel Heiser
 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 19 on New Jersey Street.

The shooting happened at South Bay Apartments around 4 p.m.

Investigation continues on drive-by shooting in Daphne

Upon arrival, officers discovered through the investigation an unoccupied vehicle had been hit with bullets and two occupied apartments.

The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported.

IN THIS ARTICLE
