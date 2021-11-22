ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Driver in Fatal Crash Offered Plea Deal

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — A plea deal has reportedly been offered to the driver accused of killing a 2020 Cathedral High School grad and another man this past summer. Prosecutors offered the deal to 51-year-old...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Durango Herald

Update: Driver and victim in fatal crash on Colorado Highway 184 identified

The person who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday evening on Colorado Highway has been identified as Mary J. Murphy, according to Montezuma County Coroner George Deavers. The driver, Scott E. Chilleen, faces multiple charges, including suspicion of DUI, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, plus...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Connection To Wilkinsburg Tax Return Robbery, Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a woman’s death during a theft involving her tax return money in Wilkinsburg. In August, a jury found Kaijin Scott guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and tampering in the 2018 death of Keiauna Davis. He was sentenced Monday to mandatory life in prison, plus an additional 12 to 24 years. In July 2019, Laya Whitley and Dane Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and robbery in connection to the shooting. Both accepted a plea deal, with Whitley agreeing to a...
WILKINSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Cop Charged After Body Of Hit-And-Run Victim Found In The Back Of His Car

A police officer from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting a killing a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a highway. Louis Santiago, 25, was driving on the Garden State Parkway when he veered onto the shoulder, striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka. Authorities said that Santiago and 25-year-old Albert Guzman, who was a passenger in the car, didn't call 911 or attempt to render aid to Dymka. Instead, Santiago put the victim's body in his backseat and drove to his house.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
kduz.com

Fatal Crash in Stearns County

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night in St. Cloud. The State Patrol says a 62-year-old St. Cloud woman died in the crash. Her name has not been released. The Patrol says a semi truck was stopped in traffic on Highway 15 at 2nd Street South when...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathedral High School
Durango Herald

Durango police identify driver in fatal crash; alcohol suspected

The Durango Police Department on Tuesday identified the driver of an SUV who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on north Main Avenue. Carlos Alexander, 40, of Durango was driving southbound in the 3700 block of Main Avenue when he went off the right side of the road and plowed into a city transit stop with a covered shelter, according to police. The impact destroyed the transit stop shelter and killed Alexander on impact.
DURANGO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN THE WOODLANDS

Just after 3:30 pm Sunday, a man in his 90’s was westbound on Research Forest. He attempted to turn left onto Pinecroft under a flashing yellow arrow. He was driving a Mazda B2500 with standard transmission. A Honda Accord was eastbound and struck the Mazda on the front right. The Mazda then slid into an Audi Q7 which was northbound on Pinecroft at Research Forest waiting to make a left turn onto Research Forest. The driver of the Mazda, who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected through the passenger window, He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Audi was not injured and the driver of the Honda was not injured. DPS worked the crash with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Shenandoah Police. Eastbound Research and also Pinecroft both opened to traffic at approximately 5:30 pm. Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn handled the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Macomb Daily

Accused drunk driver from Macomb County charged in fatal crash

An ex-convict from Macomb County is back in jail after he was charged with drunk driving while running a red light in Harper Woods and crashing into two vehicles, killing one man, according to police and prosecutors. David William Gaval III of St. Clair Shores, who was released from prison...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WKTV

Fatal Car Crash in Utica

Utica police are investigating a fatal car crash. First responders were called to Sherman Drive at the Memorial Parkway at 3:50am.
UTICA, NY
whopam.com

Plea deal reached in Kenwood Drive shooting case

A plea deal was reached Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the woman who shot another woman during an altercation on Kenwood Drive in March of this year. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling noted 36-year-old Shequita Buckner of Hopkinsville would have an “imperfect self-defense” case at a potential trial. Instead,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
marshfieldmail.com

Plea deal reached in Dinwiddie murder case

Larry Allen Dinwiddie pleaded guilty Monday, Nov. 15 to the charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2015 death of his wife, Cynthia Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie faces up to 25 years in prison for the crimes. Sentencing will be held at the Webster County Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
MARSHFIELD, MO
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

At 8:30 am NMC Fire was dispatched with Conroe Fire for a major accident with entrapment on SH 105 East at Loop 336. Units arrived on the scene to find a bobtail truck in the ditch and a Toyota Tacoma pickup with heavy damage and the driver trapped. Once the driver was removed CPR was initiated and continued for an extended time. The male in his eighties was pronounced deceased on the scene. Conroe Police investigated the crash. The male in the Toyota Tacoma was northbound on Loop 336 at the red light. An International bobtail truck hauling meat was eastbound. According to witnesses the white Tacoma just started rolling into the intersection. It was then t-boned by the bobtail truck. Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn did the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The driver of the bobtail truck was uninjured. Both vehicles were towed by Miller Towing.
CONROE, TX
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grover Murder Suspect Accepts Plea Deal

A man accused of killing a Clarksville teen and dumping his body on the side of a road in Oak Grove over five years ago appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon to enter into a plea agreement. Leonardo Miller is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, and tampering with...
OAK GROVE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy