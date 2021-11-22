Driver in Fatal Crash Offered Plea Deal

Just after 3:30 pm Sunday, a man in his 90’s was westbound on Research Forest. He attempted to turn left onto Pinecroft under a flashing yellow arrow. He was driving a Mazda B2500 with standard transmission. A Honda Accord was eastbound and struck the Mazda on the front right. The Mazda then slid into an Audi Q7 which was northbound on Pinecroft at Research Forest waiting to make a left turn onto Research Forest. The driver of the Mazda, who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected through the passenger window, He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Audi was not injured and the driver of the Honda was not injured. DPS worked the crash with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Shenandoah Police. Eastbound Research and also Pinecroft both opened to traffic at approximately 5:30 pm. Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn handled the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

