The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild blue fire will let you do your best pied piper impression, because kids just can't get over that burning blue-ness. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of those games that's so full of little details we keep finding surprises more than four years after it arrived, and the latest one doing the rounds on Reddit was spotted by Zelda Gif Notes on Twitter. It's easy enough to replicate yourself: just head to your nearest Ancient Furnace (there are some near Purah's Hateno Ancient Tech Lab), light a torch or other flammable wooden weapon, and bring it back to town to show the kids.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO