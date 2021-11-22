New Kent Sheriff warns hunters to keep dogs off roadways to avoid crashes

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to reduce the amount of crashes involving hunting dogs running on the roadway.

NKSO has received several complaints in reference to hunting dogs on the roadways and interstates in the county.

The department encourages hunters to monitor their dogs closely when using them in areas near major roadways. The owner of the dog could be held criminally or civilly liable for the incident, police said.

