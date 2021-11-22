ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

New Kent Sheriff warns hunters to keep dogs off roadways to avoid crashes

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeI8S_0d40Htae00

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to reduce the amount of crashes involving hunting dogs running on the roadway.

NKSO has received several complaints in reference to hunting dogs on the roadways and interstates in the county.

The department encourages hunters to monitor their dogs closely when using them in areas near major roadways. The owner of the dog could be held criminally or civilly liable for the incident, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
New Kent County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
New Kent County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

UPDATE: Man dead in officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute in Roanoke County

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. (11/27/21): Roanoke County Police have updated the details surrounding the officer-involved shooting from Friday night. According to police, the incident began with a domestic dispute involving a weapon. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Lantern Street in the North Lakes area around 7 p.m. While on the scene, officers set up […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#New Kent Sheriff#Nkso#Newkentsheriffs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy